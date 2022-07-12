Cannabis Companies Nabis And The Parent Company Forge Exclusive Distribution Partnership

Nabis, a licensed cannabis wholesale platform, announced a distribution partnership with The Parent Company (TPCO) (GRAMGRAMF that will optimize efficiencies while bringing top brands to dispensaries across California.

“We are excited to be the exclusive wholesaling partner for The Parent Company,” said Vince Ning, co-CEO and co-founder of Nabis. “Their world-class team’s dedication to technology as a way to lower costs, and devotion to bringing the best quality products to market, mirrors Nabis’ long-term investments in our innovative platform that connects brands with retailers, giving consumers better access to legal cannabis products.”

Beginning in July, Nabis will distribute all of TPCO’s products, including Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana and other TPCO-owned brands to licensed retailers with the best quality of service.

The partnership between these cannabis companies in California creates efficiencies for retailers, "they will receive TPCO’s portfolio of brands with 2-day shipping turnaround times as well as a streamlined transactional process that increases sales velocity," reads a press release.

“Efficiently scaling the reach of our brands and high-quality products to a broader audience of California consumers while reducing our expenses and removing unnecessary complexity from our organization is what drew us to Nabis,” said Troy Datcher, CEO and chairman of The Parent Company. “They are a trusted partner that reflects our values and, importantly, our commitment to provide unparalleled service to our customers.”

Additionally, retailers will be able to purchase smaller orders more frequently, to optimize their cash flow and on-site storage space.

“As the global economy and cannabis market continues to experience recessionary turmoil, it is important that infrastructural foundations of the cannabis industry continue to partner closely to ensure stability for the broader industry,” Ning said. “This thrilling partnership offers Nabis, TPCO, retailers, and consumers strengthened financial security and enhanced operational efficiencies. We are eager to get started and help each other scale further.”

Adding TPCO’s suite of brands makes that cost savings passed on to consumers to help combat the illicit cannabis market with more competitively-priced legal cannabis products.

"Through this engagement, TPCO will fulfill its vision with a strong strategic partner to generate efficiencies that lead to lower costs across the entire supply chain. By streamlining wholesaling and improving market penetration, the partnership also allows TPCO to invest even more in research, development, innovation, and new product and brand launches," concluded the press release.

Photo: Courtesy Of Add Weed On Unsplash