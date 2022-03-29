Nabis Teams Up With Nonprofit Sun+Earth Certified To Help Small-Scale Cannabis Farmers In California

Nabis, a cannabis wholesale platform, has partnered with Sun+Earth Certified, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that certifies cannabis growers according to high bar regenerative organic agriculture standards.

The partnership supports small-scale cannabis farmers across California through the Nabis Marketplace and suite of wholesale services.

”High start-up costs, price volatility, over taxation and strict compliance rules are some of the obstacles companies must overcome to be profitable in California’s cannabis industry today,” Jun S. Lee, co-CEO and co-founder of Nabis stated. “Cannabis is a challenging market for young brands and legacy farmers to break into, which is why we’re focused on giving brands of all sizes the ability to establish a presence and build an audience while saving costs wherever possible.”

The company highlighted that through Sun+Earth’s collaborative network, nearly 20 cannabis operators will benefit from Nabis’ distribution and fulfillment services. The unification of small-scale growers under Nabis' democratized platform allows each brand to share costs while entering the market, maintaining profitability and promoting efficient scaling. Furthermore, each brand will have a direct line to retailers statewide, giving them a fair shot at succeeding in an industry with barriers to entry for smaller, legacy brands.

“Getting this alliance of brands into dispensaries across California allows us to educate consumers on sun-grown cannabis and a sustainable supply chain at the retail level—and that’s no small feat; we couldn’t do it alone,” said Paul Roethle, a Sun+Earth board member and CEO and co-founder of Sun+Earth affiliate brand Chemistry. “Nabis’ professionalism, industry expertise and market reach made this partnership an easy choice for Sun+Earth.”

Sun+Earth brands benefiting from Nabis’ suite of wholesale services include Brother David’s, Chemistry, Cosmic View, Down Om, Farm Cut, Huckleberry Hill Farms, Humboldt Dry Farm Cannabis Alliance, Mendocino Natural Farms, Moon Made Farms, Radicle Herbs, Revive, Sol Spirit Farm, Sonoma Hills Farm, Sunbright Gardens, Tall Tree Society, The Bud Farm and Whitethorn Valley Farm.