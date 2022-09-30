Lowell Farms Launches Its New Preroll The Lowell 35 In California

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF LOWL launched Lowell 35’s, available at select dispensaries across California.

“We see the 35’s as putting an end to the compromise between convenience and quality within cannabis,” stated George Allen, chairman. “The 35’s are made for people who love to smoke. These new prerolls rival the taste and flavor of raw flower while also matching the convenience of a vape pen.”

The packaging for Lowell’s new 35’s is paper based – small, lightweight, and is easy to fit into a pocket.

Lowell 35’s preroll will hit retailers throughout California beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. To celebrate the launch, participating dispensaries will be selling 35’s for just $1 to the first 100 customers at each location.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis, using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

