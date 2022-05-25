Lowell Farms To Acquire Automated Cannabis Pre-Roll Manufacturing Assets From All Good Collective For $4.1M

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF LOWL will acquire advanced pre-roll production equipment and capabilities from Canadian cannabis brand All Good Collective. The acquisition will accelerate Lowell Farms’ ability to offer end-to-end automation of large-scale pre-roll production.

“At Lowell, we are committed to bringing to market the absolute best cannabis smoking experience possible and that journey led us to All Good Collective,” stated Lowell Farms Inc. chairman of the board George Allen. “In addition to being a far superior product than anything we have seen in the category, the equipment from All Good will allow us to scale production and achieve a pre-roll price-point that rivals the cost of flower.”

As part of the transaction, Lowell Farms Inc. will manufacture and sell All Good Collective’s successful line of pre-rolls from Canada into the California cannabis market, where they will be sold alongside Lowell’s existing line of products. Lowell intends to offer production capacity to other cannabis brands seeking to showcase their flower in this exciting new format.

The transaction will be treated as an asset acquisition. Lowell will issue a combination of stock and cash upon delivery of the equipment with an approximate current value of $4.1 million as consideration. Lowell anticipates that the transaction will close this summer.

Related News

Schwazze To Bring Lowell Smokes To Its Colorado And New Mexico Cannabis Dispensaries

Lowell Farms Announces Unaudited Q1 2022 Financial And Operational Results

Lowell Farms To Debut All-New Collaboration During Hall Of Flowers, Hash Wrap Available In California