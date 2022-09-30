EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Skate Brand HUF To Launch Cannabis Products In Partnership With Lost Farm By Kiva Confections

Legendary skate brand HUF is teaming up with edibles trailblazer Lost Farm by Kiva Confections to release its first-ever cannabis collaboration.

Officially launching to the public on October 7, the capsule collection will include a merch line alongside two limited edition cannabis products: chews and gummies. These products uniquely blend skate and streetwear roots with the strains and cities near and dear to both brands' hearts, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The collection aims to further highlight the synergies between cannabis, streetwear and skate culture.

In addition to gummies and chews, customers will be able to get their hands on limited edition merch including graphic tees, socks, clocks and more. Lost Farm x HUF will be available in dispensaries across California, with merch available for purchase at HUF locations, select skate shops and Zumiez for a limited time.

Details On The Cannabis Products

Sour Grape x Sour Diesel Lost Farm Chew:

For those who have been with HUF since the beginning, throwing it back to San Francisco, the city where the brand started in 2002. With a reputation both dank and sweet, the legendary Sativa strain Sour Diesel yields an unmistakable skunk citrus funk like no other flower out there. Classic grape flavors characterize this sweet fruit chew finished out with the thick, dank scents of Sour Diesel.

Black Cherry x OG Kush Lost Farm Gummy:

No strain is more LA than OG Kush, the city that HUF calls home. Black Cherry x OG Kush Gummies feature peppery OG Kush notes, balanced with a cherry cola flavor finish. OG Kush is a balanced hybrid defined by complex aromas of earthy wood and skunky fuel on a citrus pine background.