Green Check Verified Partners With Evergreen To Offer Life Insurance & Annuities To Cannabis Businesses

Green Check Verified, a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, entered into a partnership with Evergreen Annuity & Life Co., a life insurance and annuity company committed to cannabis financial services. This partnership will allow for the cannabis related businesses on GCV’s platform to have access to insurance and annuity solutions offered by Evergreen.

Through this partnership, existing GCV customers will have access to Evergreen’s suite of products, in a compliant and legal manner. Evergreen will now have access to full usage of GCV’s compliance rules engine, ensuring it meets all regulations.

“The cannabis industry has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and with increased access to technology solutions and banking programs like what GCV offers, it will continue to be propelled forward,” stated Paul Chesek, chief growth officer of Green Check Verified. “By partnering with Evergreen, we now can offer our cannabis related businesses the tools needed to secure competitive insurance and annuity products, ensuring that they will be protected. Moving forward, we will continue to offer these companies the chance to take advantage of other financial services that they typically would not have access to.”

