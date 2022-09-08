Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services

Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified.

“We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”

Green Check Verified is a provider of cannabis banking solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. As part of this partnership, Green Check Verified will be using OSS as a trusted CIT (cash in transit) services provider. Under the partnership, fully trained OSS personnel and Green Check Verified’s technology will launch an integration.

“As we continue to grow our partner channel, OSS is an obvious choice for cash in transit services,” stated Paul Chesek, chief growth officer of Green Check Verified. “OSS is another illustration of how we continue to bring best of breed solutions to our customers.”

OSS offers security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

