Psychedelics Companies And IPs: An Extended Patent Application To Protect Multiple LSD Derivatives

In parallel with working towards discovering and advancing therapeutic psychedelics, biopharma companies are continuously protecting their findings. The emerging biotech BetterLife Pharma Inc. BETRF has filed an international PCT along with a U.S. patent application for the composition and use within the treatment of LSD derivatives for mental health conditions such as depression, PTSD, anxiety, cluster headaches and pain.

One of BetterLife’s main compounds under development, BETR-001, will be covered by these patent filings. The proprietary drug is a new composition of 2-bromo-LSD and a second-gen LSD derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations and therefore is not subject to global controlled substance regulations.

BETR-001’s synthesis is done through non-controlled substance synthetic routes, which also makes it not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions and therefore plausible for self-administration.

The company is at advanced stages of GMP-manufacturing and completion of preclinical IND-enabling studies for BETR-001, expecting to file the IND and begin Phase 1 clinical studies in the first half of 2023.

CEO Dr. Ahmad Doroudian explained that the inventions covered by the patent filings are comprehensive and “involve a significant body of data including composition of matter, preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001,” which the company expects to soon submit for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Considering the data generated to date, the company believes its proprietary drug “holds great promise in becoming a major treatment for a range of mental health and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, pain and related disorders.”

Betterlife’s other main drug development, BETR-002, is currently in preclinical and IND-enabling studies. This proprietary compound is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark, and its pending method of use and formulations patent covers the treatment of anxiety-related disorders, including benzodiazepine dependence.

Photo courtesy of Olia Danilevich on Pexels.