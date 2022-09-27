Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?

SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab.

High In Two Minutes?

According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this could be the fastest-acting cannabis edible on the market.

As Dr. DS Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of SEED Edibles, explains that precise dosing and onset times have been a long-standing challenge for the cannabis edibles market. “Our product leverages scientific theory and creates real-world, scalable solutions,” Dr. Gonzalez says.

And he adds: Many cannabis users are concerned with the inconsistent and negative effects of over or under-dosing cannabis edibles and cannabis food products. So, his vision is set on creating an expanded market of new cannabis edible users with his novel solution. “The Seed FastTab outperforms all other cannabis edible products on the market. We are dependable and consistent... 2-minute activity...every time. No other brand can deliver on this promise,” he explains.

“We are a science-based and consumer-focused company. Others may claim to represent science and technology – but we are the real deal,” continues Dr. Gonzalez, an FDA alumn and biotechnology executive who was inspired by an error in cannabis dosing.

The SEED Edibles team is currently focused on refining its solution. “Our goal is a 1-minute onset time,” concludes Dr. Gonzalez.