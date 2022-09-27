Entourage Launches Direct-To-Patient Medical Cannabis Marketplace 'Syndicate'

Entourage Health Corp., ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE) launched Syndicate, a direct-to-patient medical cannabis marketplace, showcasing a portfolio of craft cannabis products sourced both in-house and from third-party micro-cultivators and producers.

Syndicate complements the company’s medical platform Starseed Medicinal which specializes as a medical cannabis provider to clients with insurance benefits coverage. With Syndicate, patients without insurance coverage can access a comprehensive catalogue of cannabis products, formats, and brands at a competitive price point. A model that offers an assortment of products from various producers, including partnerships with Greenseal Cannabis, Sitka Micro, Premium 5 and QWest Cannabis; a collective of micro-cultivators looking to distribute small-batch brands into the medical channel.

“Launching Syndicate as a supplementary medical marketplace has been a long-time passion project for many of us at Entourage because it reinforces our commitment to providing optimal patient care with access to locally produced, quality cannabis products within a framework of affordability,” stated Nikki Thomas, marketing director, Entourage. “Additionally, in supporting craft producers with a medical outlet to share their unique offerings with our patients, we are taking our medical business to the next level. Our Syndicate clients will have the same patient-centric services currently offered to our Starseed clients – all rooted in innovation, technology and education. Empowering our patients wi3th a seamless online process and access to world-class customer service provides for a safe and responsible entry-point.”

Canadian medical patients in Ontario (with more provinces to be added) can now register as Syndicate patients here. With more than 50 products from over five local producers expected to be available, patients may select products such as infused pre-rolls, topical compounds, oils, vapes, edibles, dried flower products and soon, cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

