TerrAscend And TRP Team Up To Bring Berner's Cookies Into Pennsylvania Cannabis Market

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER a North American cannabis operator, has entered into an agreement with TRP - the cannabis holding and operating company with the exclusive rights to introduce Cookies products to Pennsylvania. Strains from Cookies premium genetics will be made available at TerrAscend dispensaries across the Commonwealth and Cookies stores owned and operated by TRP to open in the coming months. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, TerrAscend will cultivate and manufacture Cookies products in the Keystone State.

In the coming weeks, TerrAscend will launch Cookies products at each of the company's 'Apothecarium' and 'Keystone Canna Remedies' dispensary retail chains across Pennsylvania.

"It's exciting to announce this agreement and continue to collaborate with Berner and his team on sharing these world-class products with patients in Pennsylvania", stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend.

Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies, stated: "Pennsylvania has always shown Cookies love and we could not be more excited to expand our reach on the East Coast with our partner TerrAscend. We're excited to launch a fresh menu of California flavors, in what has become a very strong and important market for cannabis in the US."

With this relationship in place, Cookies products will also be available to patients at TerrAscend's 'The Apothecarium' and 'Keystone Canna Remedies' dispensaries in Plymouth-Meeting, Lancaster, Thorndale, Bethlehem, Allentown and Stroudsburg.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

