TerrAscend & Other Marijuana Players Just Made Some Key Exec Changes You Should Know About

TerrAscend Names New President Of Northeast Region

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF has tapped Karim Bouaziz to serve as president of the Northeast region.

Bouaziz has nearly six years of experience in the cannabis industry, starting as co-founder and SVP of operations and retail with VidaCann, before taking the role as a regional president at Parallel.

Prior to venturing into the cannabis space, Bouaziz held key finance and operational leadership roles in both private and publicly traded companies across varying industries, including Newell Brands, United Technologies, and the Walt Disney Company.

"Karim brings a deep understanding of cannabis across the entire vertical chain," Ziad Ghanem, president of TerrAscend said. "I met Karim and had a chance to work with him directly when I first entered the cannabis industry, and I am thrilled to have him join my team again."

Trees Names Interim CEO, Michael Klein Resigns

Trees Corporation TREE CANN announced this week that it has named Campbell Becher as interim CEO after Michael Klein opted to resign.

Becher joined the company's board of directors in June. He brings over two decades of investment banking and capital markets experience.

"Mr. Becher's wealth of experience will be a tremendous addition to our executive leadership team," Jeff Holmgren, the company's president and CFO, said. "I am excited to work closely with him in the months ahead as we transition into corporate profitability and continued growth."

Christina Lake Names New CEO

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. CLC CLCFF CLB announced that Mark Aiken has been officially appointed CEO.

Current interim CEO Joel Dumaresq agreed to step down from this position. Dumaresq will remain a member of the company's board of directors.

Columbia Care Elects Directors

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP recently announced that it has elected the following nine nominees to its board of directors:

Nicholas Vita

Michael Abbott

Frank Savage

James A.C. Kennedy

Jonathan P. May

Jeff Clarke

Alison Worthington

Julie Hill

Philip Goldberg

Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Shutterstock