SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Opens Medical Cannabis Manufacturing Facility In Portugal

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA has officially opened its new pharmaceutical EU-GMP facility in Portugal. SOMAÍ’s phase 1 manufacturing footprint spans 3,800 square meters of manufacturing floor, independent laboratory and offices.

To date, the facility has already processed 500 kilograms of the quality THC-rich cannabis flower to validate SOMAÍ’s processes and product launches. The company boasts NextGen 2.0 formulations based on increased bioavailability and fast absorption, with 42 product launches expected through 2023 and early 2024, six delivery methods, and multiple proprietary flower lines.

“There is great joy in delivering a new cannabis facility as more infrastructure is needed to satisfy the growing demand in Europe and globally,” stated SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals CEO and chairman Michael Sassano. “SOMAÍ is creating the products of tomorrow for Europe based on know-how of what is in demand and working for patients in the largest most competitive US markets.”

In addition to their new facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is delivering a focused marketing program headed by a pharmaceutical marketing agency, Solaris Health. SOMAÍ’s new website is the beginning of a long-term strategy that will increase SOMAÍ’s presence in the sector and highlight all upcoming product launches.

“We have opened our pharmaceutical-grade facility with speed and efficiency, and are now delivering on a comprehensive marketing plan to run in parallel with our opening and product launches,” stated SOMAÍ COO George Bellow. “SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is more than what you will see in physical and on-line assets, we are pushing the industry standards to new highs. Automation and efficiency initiatives have led us to innovations like electronic batch records, artificial intelligence to create products and improve efficiencies, and much more is under the hood of SOMAÍ’s newest facility.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash