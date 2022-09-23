ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: High Tide (HITI) CEO Breaks Down Earnings And Its Aggressive M&A Strategy

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
September 23, 2022 11:53 AM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: High Tide (HITI) CEO Breaks Down Earnings And Its Aggressive M&A Strategy

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

Today's Guests:

Michael "Mikey" Mohr, CEO & Co-Founder - Houseplant

Raj Grover, CEO - High Tide HITI

Meet The Hosts:

Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10

Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse

Watch the show on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/TRjsUwFKT74

CANNABIS INSIDER PLAYLIST: 🎥 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4...

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisNewsPenny StocksExclusivesMarketsInterview

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.