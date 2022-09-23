EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: High Tide (HITI) CEO Breaks Down Earnings And Its Aggressive M&A Strategy

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Watch the show on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/TRjsUwFKT74

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.