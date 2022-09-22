Tilray's Medical Cannabis Oral Solution Approved For Pharmaceutical Distribution In Italy

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced that FL Group S.R.L., a division of Tilray Medical in Italy, has received approval from the Italian Ministry of Health to import and distribute Tilray’s medical cannabis oral solution THC25 across the country.

Denise Faltischek, Tilray’s chief strategy officer and head of international business, stated, “Expanding our approved authorization into Italy once again proves our commitment to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis company in the world with a portfolio of innovative and high-quality products that address the needs of the patients and consumers we serve. We remain dedicated and focused on working with regulators across international markets to advocate for responsible cannabis regulations, best practices, and a reliable source of quality products.”

In Italy, where medical cannabis authorization is limited, Tilray Medical has an established national pharmaceutical distribution network with FL Group to distribute Tilray’s THC25 medical cannabis oral solution. Patients may obtain prescriptions for Tilray and other medical cannabis products in Italy through their medical doctor.

Tilray Medical is a provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in 22 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels, squarefrog via Pixabay

