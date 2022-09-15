Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY RIFF, launched Drumsticks, a new infused pre-roll with amplified THC potency and fruit-forward aromas.

Specially produced in limited quantities, RIFF Drumsticks are made with Granddaddy Purp whole flower, featuring grape and berry aromas, rolled in unbleached paper, dipped in sticky distillate, and coated in a bed of kief.

“We’re excited to launch new innovative products that hit home for cannabis consumers looking for products that taste good and provide a heightened experience,” stated Kyle Asselstine, RIFF brand manager. “RIFF is a brand dedicated to perfecting the art of cannabis and we can’t wait to share our upcoming releases.”

RIFF Drumsticks are now available across Ontario.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Tilray’s production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

