Cannara Biotech Enters Into The British Columbia Cannabis Market And Launches New Products

Cannara Biotech Inc. LOVFF LOVE (FRA:8CB), a Quebec-based, vertically integrated producer of cannabis and derivative product offerings, entered into the British Columbia (BC) market. In addition, the company launched two product offerings in the vape and accessory categories.

"The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has shown great confidence in our brands' strong value proposition by listing seven SKUs across Tribal, Nugz, and Orchid CBD. We couldn't be happier to see our flower, pre-roll, and hash concentrates ship to British Columbia retailers and consumers this week, and we thank our dedicated team that has overseen the growth and expansion across three of Canada's largest markets, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, in addition to Saskatchewan," stated Zohar Krivorot, CEO.

This month, the company launched its first live resin vape cartridge, Tribal G Mint, in Ontario. "Tribal Gelato Mint flower has been a consumer favorite in Ontario, and a key genetic to capture market share when we entered the market in November 2021. Our 1-gram G Mint live resin vape cartridge contains only fresh frozen Gelato Mint flower (Breeder: Exotic Genetix) that is grown in our facility, with zero additives, for a true-to-cultivar, full flavor experience on the go. The introduction of Tribal's G Mint live resin vape cartridge is the latest example of Cannara's goal to provide highly desirable premium cannabis products at affordable prices," stated Nicholas Sosiak, CFO.

The company has also introduced a universal 510 vape battery, the Tribal UNI Pro ARK, in collaboration with Yocan. "Cannara is pleased to have partnered with Yocan to deliver a vape battery that we have the utmost confidence in. Cannara is the exclusive partner for custom Uni Pro 2.0 devices in Canada, and we expect this accessory to be a big hit with our customers as we bring this product across all markets in Canada going forward," concluded Sosiak.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.

