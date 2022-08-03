Cannara Biotech Signs An Exclusive Brand Partnership With Exotic Genetix In Canada

Cannara Biotech Inc. LOVFF LOVE 8CB entered into an exclusive brand partnership with Exotic Genetix Ltd.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with one of the premier seed breeders in this industry" stated Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara. "Exotic Genetix is a multi award-winning breeder and is responsible for the genetics behind some of the highest quality cannabis available in the United States. Exotic Genetix's cannabis strains are current staples in Cannara's portfolio, representing 5 of our 8 current flagship genetics, and we can attest to the high demand for, and the satisfaction derived from these genetics amongst our current customers.”

“We could not be happier to partner with Exotic Mike, the founder of Exotic Genetix, and the rest of the Exotic Genetix team to continue to deliver on our goal to produce the highest quality, affordable cannabis for our customers. We are proud to have been chosen as an exclusive-partner to expand Exotic Genetix's reach into Canada and have no doubt that both companies and our customers will all benefit from this endeavor" concluded Sosiak.

Exotic Genetix strains comprise of five of the eight genetics grown by Cannara, including Gelato Mint, Power Sherb, Galactic Runtz, CBD Runtz and Slapz.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cannara will be granted an exclusive license to use, market, sell and distribute Exotic Genetix branded products throughout Canada. In addition, Exotic Genetix will provide Cannara with ongoing consultation services with respect to providing knowledge and insights into cannabis genetics, plant growing methodologies and marketing services.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Cannara Biotech Inc.

