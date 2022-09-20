Michigan's SKYMINT Launching New Cannabis Product Line 'Reserve'

SKYMINT Brands is launching SKYMINT Reserve. The new product line features five strains of Superior Flower, Solventless Vape & Extract, Diamonds & Sauce, and Moonrocks.

To celebrate the release SKYMINT is offering anyone 21 and over the chance to win the entire SKYMINT Reserve line FREE through the end of 2022 plus a weekend getaway in Detroit with a stay at the Shinola Hotel and dinner for two.

Brian Bartholomew, VP of product for SKYMINT. Stated: "We believe we have the best flower in Michigan, and our new SKYMINT Reserve line takes it to the next level. Developed with the discerning 'canna-connoisseur' in mind, we searched state-wide for the best genetics, starting with over 60 strains, and vetted them down to our 'best of the best' 5 strains, based on terpene profile, bud structure, bag appeal, smell, taste and most importantly the best buzz!"

Included within the collection are 5 superior flower strains - Cake Mix, Detroit Runtz, Georgia Pie, Lemon 18, and Singapore Sling.

The line will also include:

Solventless Vape (4 strains)

Solventless Extract (4 strains)

Diamonds & Sauce (4 strains)

Moon Rocks (4 strains)

SKYMINT Reserve will be available for purchase online on the company’s website, as well as in all SKYMINT and 3Fifteen retail locations and delivery throughout Michigan on September, 22nd.

Photo: Courtesy of SKYMINT Brands

