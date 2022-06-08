SKYMINT To Debut Artist Collaboration Series With Mister Bodega To Benefit Transgender Michigan

SKYMINT, Michigan's leading purveyor of premium cannabis, launched their Artist Collaboration Series. This exclusive to SKYMINT lineup will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of limited-edition cannabis products designed by a rotating roster of celebrated indie artists. Each collection within the Series will support fundraising initiatives for local, not-for-profit organizations.

SKYMINT's VP of creative strategy, Sarah Bullock, has selected New York based illustrator Mister Bodega to present its first offering in the series.

"Connection, creativity, and collaboration are three of our core values at SKYMINT. With this new series we aim to celebrate artists and musicians, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity while giving back to our community. We are excited to launch the series in June in celebration of Pride," stated Bullock.

Mister Bodega, the nom de plume of Austin Reed, has recently begun to explore product and packaging design as an extension of his own creative brand and was thrilled when SKYMINT approached him to collaborate on this exciting new creative endeavor.

"When SKYMINT reached out to me they asked me to create something I felt good about for Pride month. I immediately thought of the Pride parade. When you are young and queer going to something like that is life changing," stated Reed, SKYMINT's inaugural artist in residence.

The product assortment will include pre-rolls and eighths (3.5g) of SKYMINT's newest strain, Lemon Mintz.

Debuting in June as part of SKYMINT's statewide Pride celebration, proceeds from the sale of items within this highly anticipated lineup will benefit Transgender Michigan. Mister Bodega worked closely with SKYMINT to identify and select Transgender Michigan, a Michigan-based LGBTQ nonprofit, as their benefactor.

Transgender Michigan's primary mission is to provide advocacy, support and education while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities.

The collection will be available at all Skymint Premium Cannabis retail stores and select 3Fifteen Cannabis retail stores beginning on June 1st.

