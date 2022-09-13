Meet The Cannabis Company Moving California's Industry Forward

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Ed Schultz, CEO of StateHouse Holdings STHZF, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022.

StateHouse is one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in California. The company has 14 retail locations, 9 brands, and produces about 36,000 lbs. of cannabis a year.

Watch the full interview here:

