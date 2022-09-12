Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT(FRA:1BU0) launched new products in the Province of Ontario. This is Avant's largest product call delivery to-date, with 11 SKUs accepted for listing by the OCS (Ontario Cannabis Store).

"Further building off the positive demand we received for our new cultivars released earlier this year, we are excited to announce the launch of additional products into the Province of Ontario," stated Norton Singhavon, Avant's founder and CEO. "We remain committed to producing innovative and consistent industry-leading premium products for our consumers."

The new handcrafted products from Avant Brands are sold under its existing brands: BLKMKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger.

New products include:

BLKMKT Pineapple P Cold Cured Live Rosin . Contains 70-80% THC and 8-10% terpenes with a sweet flavor profile. Available as of August 23, 2022.

BLKMKT Purple Rain which is the brand's first in-house cross, combining its popular Cherry Punch and Candy Rain strains. This high THC cultivar contains 26-32% THC and 2.5-3.5% terpenes with a sweet gas flavor profile. Available as of September 6, 2022.

BLKMKT Peanut Butter MAC Live Rosin All-In-One, a lightweight disposable with a soft-touch finish containing 72-80% THC and 7-10% terpenes and a nutty flavor profile. Available as of September 6, 2022.

Tenzo THC Diamonds made with Avant's indoor-grown flower with added terpene sauce containing 85-95% THC. Available as of August 23, 2022.

Tenzo Avalanche Whole Flower & Pre-Rolls, a high THC hybrid which contains 28%-32% THC and 2-2.5% terpenes with a sweet melon flavor. Available as of September 6, 2022.

Cognōscente Craft Tasting Flight Micro Edition , a sampling of 3 small-batch cultivars from 3 different craft micro-producers containing 23%-26% THC. The first Craft Tasting Flight offering sold out immediately.

Cognōscente A Blunt Experience offers 3 x 1g blunts in custom-designed packaging with glass tubes, featuring the same craft flower as in the Craft Tasting Flight Micro Edition containing (25%-27% THC).

Photo: Courtesy of Avant Brands Inc.

Related News

Avant Brands Reports Record Recreational Cannabis Sales For Q2 2022 Of $3.1M

Avant Brands Reports Record Revenues For Q1 Fiscal 2022 Of $3.65M

Avant Brands Reports Net Loss Of CA$5.4M For Fiscal 2021