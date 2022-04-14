Avant Brands Reports Record Revenues For Q1 Fiscal 2022 Of $3.65M

Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT(FRA:1BU0) released its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Key Financial Highlights

Achieved historical record gross revenues of CA$4.6 million ($3.65 million), compared to CA$2.8 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 67%, with net revenue also being a record

Net loss from operations was CA$1.1 million, compared to net loss from operations of CA$2.7 million, an improvement of CA$1.6 million, or 61%. Comprehensive loss was CA$0.5 million, compared to CA$7.7 million, representing an improvement of CA$7.2 million or 94%

Achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA of CA$0.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$1.2 million, an improvement of CA$1.3 million or 107%

Recreational cannabis sales of CA$2.5 million, compared to CA$2.0 million, an increase of CA$0.5 million or 25%, demonstrating the significant demand for Avant's premium cannabis brands

Gross margin before fair value adjustments was CA$1.0 million, compared to CA$0.8 million, with overall weighted gross margin percentage of 23% compared to 34%. The decrease in gross margin percentage was due to a large bulk export sale and an increase in volume of its co-packing partnership with Habitat

Operating expenses from continuing operations were CA$1.3 million, compared to CA$2.2 million, an improvement of CA$0.9 million or 40%, as a result of normalized operations without the many one-time professional fees the company experienced during fiscal 2021