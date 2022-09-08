ñol

EXCLUSIVE: Headset Expands Access To Real-Time Cannabis Market Insights In Two More States

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Headset Expands Access To Real-Time Cannabis Market Insights In Two More States

Cannabis data analytics company Headset is expanding access to its competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights, to businesses in Massachusetts and Florida.

The Seattle-based company said on Thursday that the move represents its fourteenth and fifteenth cannabis market reads based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt level for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Headset Insights will provide marijuana businesses with informative real-time market data and consumer trend insights.

Moreover, the platform will offer category-level data to better understand Florida’s medical market. At the same time, the deeper Massachusetts read now allows cannabis businesses to leverage more granular data down to the SKU level.

“We’re excited to introduce Headset Insights to the southeast and expand the platform further into the northeast,” Cy Scott, founder and CEO of Headset, said. “Massachusetts and Florida each have unique cannabis industries that continue to evolve daily. Headset Insights will serve as a unique guide for businesses looking to navigate medical and recreational marketplaces.”

Headset Insights is also available in Arizona, Alberta, California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

