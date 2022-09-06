An Ohio Democratic congressional candidate recently criticized pro-reform Republican incumbent over his scheduled participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place next September 13-14 In Chicago.

Matt Kilboy (D), who also supports legalization, is running to unseat Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH). “If you elect me as your next Congressman, I commit to working for you, which will not include being the keynote speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference,” tweeted Kilboy who accused Joyce of being out of touch with voters in his district. “My opponent doesn’t seem to have the pulse of what is hurting us in northeast Ohio,” Kilboy wrote on Twitter TWTR

However, Kilboy recently deleted this tweet attacking Joyce saying that the fallout wouldn’t “die” over what he described as a misinterpreted post, reported Marijuana Moment.

“David should be spending his time in the district meeting with his constituents—answering for his actions in Congress, I’ve yet to talk with a voter who lists marijuana as a key priority,” Kilboy said in another tweet he deleted.

“One of the things that interest me the most about his leadership [on marijuana reform] here is that he’s gained a lot of financial support from folks who benefit from his actions. So I question his motive,” Kilboy told Marijuana Moment last week.

“Is it truly because he supports it? Or is it because his campaign financially supports it? I just question his authenticity and if he actually, truly supports this, or if he’s just placating to people that are donating money to his campaign,” Kilboy said.

We All Want The Same: Cannabis Legalization

In June, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reaffirmed the filing postponement of a comprehensive marijuana bill to end prohibition, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA). Schumer met with Joyce to discuss possible bipartisan cannabis reform steps that can be taken ahead of the finalization of a comprehensive legalization bill.

Joyce, an unwavering supporter of cannabis for years said at April’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference that he “can't wait for the day that when I leave a doctor's office or hospital, they prescribe cannabis versus all the hydrocodone that they're willing to give you as you walk out that door."

All Invited To Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

After a successful event in Miami during 4/20 week, Benzinga is gearing up for its Chicago soiree this coming Sept. 13-14 and Ohio's Rep. Joyce will be there. Save your spot at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago and get your conference tickets HERE.