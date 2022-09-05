As so often reported, hemp-based CBD has numerous uses in the development of medicines for a variety of conditions and illnesses.

But with Labor Day upon us, how about we look at some of the practical uses of hemp?

National Geographic laid out several uses for hemp beyond the all-important medical realm. “Hemp is now being used to build race cars, brew more sustainable beer, and add a protein boost to any meal.”

Here's a look at some brilliant uses for hemp, which by the way is legal to grow in the US following passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Vehicles And Fuel

Hemp fiber is stable, elastic, lightweight, and biodegradable, making it an excellent replacement for plastic. Batteries add hundreds of pounds to electric vehicles, reducing efficiency which is compelling electric vehicle manufacturers to increasingly use hemp as a composite ingredient in car interiors and bodies. In 2019, Porsche even built race car body parts from the fibers.

Elon Musk, are you there? Henry Ford did it, you can too.

In 1941, so it goes, Henry Ford built a car that was made entirely of hemp-based plastics and had an engine built to run on hemp fuel. Can Tesla TSLA be far behind?

Wonder Textile

Hemp plants are armed against climate change. They are six times more efficient than cotton when it comes to water usage. In addition, three times more hemp than cotton can be grown in the same area, and their carbon dioxide emissions are similar when the entire production process is considered.

Thirst Quencher - Beer!

Swiss researchers have created a beer that replaces three-quarters of the hops, with hemp flowers, creating a lager indistinguishable from one made with 100 percent hops. Hemp is a hardy plant that needs few pesticides and little fertilizer to thrive nor does it seem to care about the erratic weather conditions climate change is generating worldwide. There are no taste disadvantages to making beer from hemp, a blind taste test showed.

Protein Bomb

Hemp seeds are rich in protein—about the same amount as beef—as well as high-quality amino acids, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids making them a valuable protein alternative for vegans. Scientists are developing pasta, tofu, and various meat substitutes from hemp

Photo: Wikipedia