With psilocybin among the favorites within psychedelics, Core One Labs Inc. CLABF is joining Optimi Health OPTHF to formally begin sales for its own biosynthetic API psilocybin product.

On August 26, the company began discussions with a development and manufacturing partner regarding the commercial scale and GMP-compliant production of Core One’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) psilocybin product.

To that end, Core One’s representatives contacted several pharmaceutical and publicly traded psychedelic companies in need of the psychedelic for studies and trials, as well as medical clinics, professionals and organizations conducting psychedelic research or therapy with whom they shared the news of the proprietary psilocybin’s availability. The company’s business approach includes complementary lines of businesses and units. Besides its subsidiaries’ work on psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria, psychedelic-based novel compounds and additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics with a combined database of more than 275,000 patients.

"Our cost-efficient API biosynthetic psilocybin is garnering strong interest from companies, and research groups who are looking for a supply of psilocybin," Core One's CEO Joel Shacker said. "I believe that Core One will become a market leader in the supply of psilocybin due to being one of the first companies to market with an API grade compound, as well as the other competitive advantages the company has."

Photo Courtesy of Olia Danilevich on Pexels.