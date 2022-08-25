Tilray To Guide Patients On Their Medical Cannabis Journey, Launches New Products & 'CannaPoints' Program

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY Tilray Medical, has released new medical cannabis products, under Tilray and Aphria brands and launched CannaPoints, a new program designed to support patients through their medical cannabis journey.
Blair MacNeil, president, Tilray Canada, stated, "We’re proud to expand our medical cannabis portfolio in Canada and broaden our offerings for our growing patient community. Our new CannaPoints program serves to guide our patients on their medical cannabis journey and provide additional support as needed."
In Canada, Tilray Medical offers a portfolio of medical cannabis brands including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios.
Tilray Medical’s latest release of medical cannabis products from differentiated brands includes a range of THC and CBD products:
Tilray:
-
Tilray Sinaloa Gold: A high THC sativa strain. Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.
-
Tilray Sapphire Scout: A genetic blend of Girl Scout Cookies crossed with True OG. Terpenes include Limonene, Linalool, and Trans-Caryophyllene.
-
Tilray Chem Cookies: Chem Cookies is a result of two cannabis strains: Chemdawg #4 and Girl Scout Cookies (a.k.a. GSC). Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.
-
Tilray Powdered Donuts #8: Powdered Donuts #8 is a high-THC strain. Terpenes include d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, and beta-Caryophyllene.
Aphria:
-
Aphria Sherbet Cookies: Sherbet Cookies is a high THC hybrid strain. Terpenes include Humulene, Nerolidol and beta-Caryophyllene.
-
Aphria Banana Punch: Banana Punch is a high THC hybrid strain made from Banana OG and Purple Punch. Terpenes include limonene, pinene and beta-Caryophyllene.
-
Aphria Monkey Butter: Monkey Butter is another high THC hybrid strain made from the combination of Gorilla Glue #4 x Peanut Butter Breath. Terpenes also include: Humulene, Cedrene, and beta-Caryophyllene.
Tilray Medical partnered with Strainprint, a mobile app focused on medical cannabis tracking, to develop the CannaPoints program. Alongside advice from a physician, Tilray Medical patients can use the CannaPoints program to explore new offerings, learn more about strain details, and record the effects, making it easier for them to curate optimal personal consumption schedules, empowering them to tailor their own experiences and earn rewards through the app in the process. Patients can download the app for free, and kickstart their journey on the App Store, or Google Play for Apple and Android devices.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
