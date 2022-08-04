EXCLUSIVE: MariMed & Emack & Bolio's Bob Rook Team Up To Launch New Line-Up Of Cannabis-Infused Ice Creams

MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD announced the availability of a new and tasty cannabis-infused ice cream.
MariMed collaborated with the legendary Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio’s to develop and market new and innovativevegan and dairy ice cream in several flavors.
The ice cream is an extension of MariMed’s top-selling and award-winning Betty’s Eddies infused fruit chewsbrand and shares the brand’s commitment to being hand-crafted and using all-natural ingredients.
The ice cream contains MariMed’s superior formulations of full spectrum cannabis oil, with natural cannabinoids and terpenes.
“We pushed ourselves to make our infused cannabis ice cream as delicious as the best-tasting, non-infused products found in local specialty ice cream stores,” Tim Shaw, MariMed’s chief operating officer, told Benzinga. “With thanks to the Emack & Bolio’s ice cream magicians and our own rock star team, this new ice creamexceeds that high-quality benchmark. It’s out-of -this-world delicious.”
Two vegan flavors, Cup O’ Coffee Chip and Chocolate Sunny Days, debuted at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, MA, this week. Additional flavors and wider availability are expected in the coming months.
“Working on this collaborative project of perfecting our vegan and dairy ice creams with cannabis has been so much fun,” Bob Rook, CEO and creator of Emack & Bolio’s Bob Rook, said.
Photo: Courtesy of MariMed
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.