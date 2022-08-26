[Video] This Is How Billionaire Boris Jordan Thinks The Cannabis Industry Will Look Like In The Future

"I'm always thinking five years ahead, where's my growth going to come from? My personal view is that the United States... growth is going to start to slow a little bit," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April.

in the short term we have our hurdles

and that we have to manufacture in every

state we have to grow in every state we

have to distribute in every state but

for the most part i think that where

we're going to go is interstate commerce

you know large hubs for distribution

around the country

and eventually moving out into the world

at large and the reason we decided to

cure leaf to go is that i'm always

thinking five years ahead where's my

growth going to come from

and you know i my personal view is that

the united states although at the

beginning of its journey

is going to start seeing and we're

seeing it in some states particularly

limited license states we're starting to

see some level of competition i think

growth is going to start to slow a

little bit

and so i was thinking where am i going

to get to growth five years from now my

investors want to know that this

business is going to continue to have

double digit growth and i know one thing

about europe i built a very big data

center business in europe over the years

and i know that it takes a long time the

ramp up in europe is much longer than as

united states it's hard here but in

europe it's even harder and so it's

mostly a pharmaceutical model in europe

at the moment it is moving to adult use

in germany in early 24 and i wanted to

make sure we were there with our brands

and and with our people and so that's

why we made the investment in europe and

we're starting to build out the

infrastructure there getting ready for

especially for adult use in germany in

2024