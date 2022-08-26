ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

[Video] This Is How Billionaire Boris Jordan Thinks The Cannabis Industry Will Look Like In The Future

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 26, 2022 11:40 AM | 3 min read
[Video] This Is How Billionaire Boris Jordan Thinks The Cannabis Industry Will Look Like In The Future

"I'm always thinking five years ahead, where's my growth going to come from? My personal view is that the United States... growth is going to start to slow a little bit," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April.

Now, the event is coming to Chicago. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Boris Jordan and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

in the short term we have our hurdles
and that we have to manufacture in every
state we have to grow in every state we
have to distribute in every state but
for the most part i think that where
we're going to go is interstate commerce
you know large hubs for distribution
around the country
and eventually moving out into the world
at large and the reason we decided to
cure leaf to go is that i'm always
thinking five years ahead where's my
growth going to come from
and you know i my personal view is that
the united states although at the
beginning of its journey
is going to start seeing and we're
seeing it in some states particularly
limited license states we're starting to
see some level of competition i think
growth is going to start to slow a
little bit
and so i was thinking where am i going
to get to growth five years from now my
investors want to know that this
business is going to continue to have
double digit growth and i know one thing
about europe i built a very big data
center business in europe over the years
and i know that it takes a long time the
ramp up in europe is much longer than as
united states it's hard here but in
europe it's even harder and so it's
mostly a pharmaceutical model in europe
at the moment it is moving to adult use
in germany in early 24 and i wanted to
make sure we were there with our brands
and and with our people and so that's
why we made the investment in europe and
we're starting to build out the
infrastructure there getting ready for
especially for adult use in germany in
2024

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisNewsExclusivesMarketsInterview

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.