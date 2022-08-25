ñol

[Video] Why Wrestler Ric Flair Is '100% Sold' On Marijuana

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 12:55 PM | 3 min read

Transcript (auto-generated)

tell us about being a wrestler and in
like like injuries and how cannabis
affects your life it has just recently
affected my life i've been around it my
whole life um
i never did smoke marijuana but now
these other products and the wellness
aspect and the calming effect that they
have on you um
i mean i'm 100 sold and i'm
just honored that chad and adam asked me
to come on board with them
um and looking forward to launching my
own line um
but i i swear as a guy that
has been
rolled hard and putting up wet does that
make sense
like 365
times a year times twice on saturday
sunday we just live on the edge for
years and now
if this stuff had been available years
ago i can imagine um
the number of people that would have
helped
you know what
without taking the other drugs that
people take to sleep and relax with
um so i'm i'm on board 100
and for myself personally
as someone that was a little bit afraid
of everything like that only because i
was raised by a medical family i'm 100
on board with everything
um
the the wellness aspect it helps guys
over the injuries i i'm
relatively injury free
i've been through a lot but i lived
through it all
but sleeping at night having peace of
mind
and knowing that the wellness aspect is
available to me
um you know readily uh is tremendous and
i
i'm really gonna help advocate for this
uh
for people to use it all over but it's
so so
so helpful
and calming and it is like chad said
it just changes your personality you can
just go from being
high strung to just calm
be normal relax
watch espn just do something normal
which i've never been able to do my
whole life because i just have been
moving so fast but i
since my introduction to these guys i've
learned the world about it and
i'm just honored to be here and be part
of it

