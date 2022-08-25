[Video] Why Wrestler Ric Flair Is '100% Sold' On Marijuana

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like famed wrestler Ric Flair and let’s network and learn together.

Transcript (auto-generated)

tell us about being a wrestler and in

like like injuries and how cannabis

affects your life it has just recently

affected my life i've been around it my

whole life um

i never did smoke marijuana but now

these other products and the wellness

aspect and the calming effect that they

have on you um

i mean i'm 100 sold and i'm

just honored that chad and adam asked me

to come on board with them

um and looking forward to launching my

own line um

but i i swear as a guy that

has been

rolled hard and putting up wet does that

make sense

like 365

times a year times twice on saturday

sunday we just live on the edge for

years and now

if this stuff had been available years

ago i can imagine um

the number of people that would have

helped

you know what

without taking the other drugs that

people take to sleep and relax with

um so i'm i'm on board 100

and for myself personally

as someone that was a little bit afraid

of everything like that only because i

was raised by a medical family i'm 100

on board with everything

um

the the wellness aspect it helps guys

over the injuries i i'm

relatively injury free

i've been through a lot but i lived

through it all

but sleeping at night having peace of

mind

and knowing that the wellness aspect is

available to me

um you know readily uh is tremendous and

i

i'm really gonna help advocate for this

uh

for people to use it all over but it's

so so

so helpful

and calming and it is like chad said

it just changes your personality you can

just go from being

high strung to just calm

be normal relax

watch espn just do something normal

which i've never been able to do my

whole life because i just have been

moving so fast but i

since my introduction to these guys i've

learned the world about it and

i'm just honored to be here and be part

of it