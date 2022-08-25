[Video] How Tim Seymour And Emily Paxhia See Global Cannabis Markets: What's Up Beyond The US?

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS and Emily Paxhia of AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF PSDN and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

emily how are you thinking about the

footprint of these companies and how

globally are you thinking about it

because again you know as someone that

talks about cannabis on cnbc uh i'm

invested both on the hedge fund side i

run an etf um and and i've been

investing in emerging markets my whole

career and i consider cannabis in an

emerging market and and you know the the

righteousness about uh the u.s market

over other markets and obviously canada

um to their credit um really federalized

first at least in a major way and and

obviously we all know the capital

markets dynamics that have this industry

struggling um scratching their head

really i mean i think the industry

actually if you think about how

successful these companies have been

without capital markets think about what

they're going to do when capital markets

come on board but but emily i mean you

know a lot of people uh rightfully point

out the u.s is the biggest market in the

world why would i want to focus anywhere

else and and again i think there's too

much um actually over-righteous i want

to invest in places i'm going to make

money and i think there are places to

make money everywhere how do you think

about this yeah so we we were early

investors in canada rotated that capital

into the us as we saw u.s lifting off

and and i still think u.s is going to be

a tremendous opportunity from the cpgs

like really getting into that category

and hitting it beautifully and hitting

it hard on the global play we've

invested into columbia mexico and

western europe and the way that we've

participated in that supply chain is

investing more on the medical side and

looking at eu gmp certified operators

who have experience in more of the

pharma and strong wellness background

and just putting the product along the

rails of an existing infrastructure

around quality control and making sure

the consumer is getting a certain tier

of product and quality of product it's a

little bit different than what we've

seen here in the us which has been

really fast and aggressive and these are

kind of it's just like a slower a bit of

a longer tail play but i agree with you

tim i think that if we ignore the rest

of the world it's a little bit of hubris

and a blind spot so we have to be wise

about how we approach it and i have been

interested to see how the different msos

have kind of put down

flags in other countries