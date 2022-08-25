Jushi Opening Fourth Beyond Hello Cannabis Dispensary In Virginia

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF JUSH is opening its fourth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 35th retail location nationwide. Beyond Hello Fairfax will begin serving medical cannabis patients and registered agents on August 31st at 10:00 a.m.

Located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax near the corner of Lee Highway and Rt. 123 and just blocks from I-66, the new 10,500 square-foot free-standing building features 16 traditional and 10 express patient checkouts, along with 45 parking spots with easy in-and-out access to improve patient convenience and accessibility.

“Known for its hallmark landscaped and leafy street medians, Fairfax is recognized by Forbes as one of the top places to live in the nation. Beyond Hello Fairfax is in a prime location, located in close proximity to George Mason University, a host of shopping centers and independently owned retail shops in the heart of Northern Virginia, and nestled in the suburban expanse of the Washington, D.C. metro region. We are very excited to serve patients in this region and deliver a retail experience that exceeds expectations,” stated Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc.

Joining the company’s Beyond Hello Manassas, Beyond Hello Sterling and Beyond Hello Alexandria locations, Beyond Hello Fairfax will serve patients and registered agents Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday, September 13th.

As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. This new location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices, including The Lab, The Bank, Sèchè and Tasteology.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

