Bhang Partners With Petalfast For Growth In California

Bhang Inc. BHNGF BHNG a global cannabis CPG brand company, has partnered with Petalfast, a cannabis sales and marketing agency with decades of experience in adult beverages, consumer packaged goods and cannabis.

"We look forward to leveraging Petalfast's expertise and network in California to further expand our ever-growing presence in the Golden State," stated Jamie L. Pearson, president and CEO of Bhang.

"Partnering with Petalfast makes us part of the agency's winning portfolio of products. It allows us to focus on product innovation and marketing the brand, while Petalfast remains laser-focused on our growing sales pipeline," Pearson adds. The contract with Petalfast was signed at the end of February and came into effect March 1, 2022.

Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast, is happy about the partnership. "Chocolate has always been a strong form factor and consumer favorite. We are excited to bring Bhang, a well-known purveyor of high-quality chocolate cannabis products, into our ever-growing portfolio," stated Vegotsky.

In addition to Bhang's portfolio of cannabis edibles, the company is working with Petalfast on the California launch of the Bhang High Roller Nano-Infused Pre-Roll and quick-onset line of chocolate in the coming months.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

