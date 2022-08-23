springbig Implements Social Equity Program In Support Of Marginalized Communities In Cannabis

springbig SBIG SBIGW introduced its social equity program. The newly launched initiative aims to provide equitable opportunities for social equity license holders in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.
Participants will have access to exclusive webinars and social equity events as well as three months of hands-on training led by industry experts and client success managers dedicated to helping companies reach their marketing goals. springbig will also equip social equity license holders with customized marketing collateral that will promote their product offerings and engage customers.
springbig extends its commitment to elevating social equity license holders through its comprehensive loyalty+ program. Program participants will have access to 60,000 text messaging credits, discounted startup fees and reduced loyalty+ program costs. The loyalty+ program also includes the following features:
-
Loyalty Rewards Wallet: Allow members to keep track of their points, update their profiles, shop online, redeem rewards and access exclusive offers.
-
Budz Referral Platform: Gain new customers by offering rewards to those who invite their friends, family and followers to engage with their favorite cannabis retailers.
-
Feedback Survey Tools: Learn about the needs and wants of your customers through in-depth, creative survey campaigns.
-
Datahub Analytics: Formulate data-driven decisions through an extended suite of analytics dashboards.
“By partnering with social equity license holders through our unique program, we are reinforcing our commitment to building an equitable marketplace that elevates marginalized communities,” stated Jeffrey Harris, springbig CEO. “Our social equity program features a complete suite of tools that will help generate meaningful results for each of our program participants. As we continue to address the impact of the inequalities that exist within the industry, we aim to evolve our efforts to assist social equity license holders as they strive to reach their goals.”
Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash
Related News
Sanctuary Cannabis Opens Medical Dispensary In Boca Raton, Florida
springbig Enters Into An Exclusive Partnership With Subscription-Based Service Kind+
springbig Launches Three New Loyalty Marketing Features
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.