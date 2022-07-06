springbig Enters Into An Exclusive Partnership With Subscription-Based Service Kind+

springbig SBIG SBIGW, a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kind+, a scalable platform to power subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end consumers.

This exclusive partnership offers a multi-faceted platform that powers a subscribe-and-save offering at scale in cannabis. The platform allows retailers to earn recurring revenue while creating a concentrated base of high-value end consumers, who receive special everyday member pricing as well as additional consumer benefits.

Installation of this service for retailers is free and frictionless in under one hour. Retailers also receive significant cost savings through Kind+’s loyalty/e-commerce subsidies, and can access the Kind+ subscription-as-a-service through one of the following tiers:

Standard: Retailers benefit from Kind+ marketing as well as special everyday member pricing for their high-value end consumers. With no set-up or monthly fees, all fees are transparent with a take-rate per transaction. Retailers also receive subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $400 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $4,800 per year.

Advanced: Retailers have access to the Standard benefits plus Kind+ custom marketing, Kind+ instant rewards, subsidized e-commerce of up to $500 per month, and subsidized loyalty by springbig of up to $800 per month, representing ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.

Early Adoption Program (limited-time only): This tier offers special benefits for existing springbig clients plus exceptional retailers outside of the springbig network, for a limited time only. This tier includes a special take rate and geographic exclusivity for the initial three months. Retailers will have access to the Advanced tier of benefits with ongoing cost savings of up to $15,600 per year.

Enterprise: Retailers enjoy the same benefits as Advanced while receiving additional customizable solutions and individualized support to help scale efforts.

“springbig is thrilled to introduce its exclusive partnership with Kind+,” stated Jeffrey Harris, CEO and co-founder of springbig. “Kind+ is the first subscribe-and-save retail offering of its kind in the cannabis industry and we believe that it will set the standard for what is to come. This cost-effective service will allow businesses to maximize their marketing efforts, access custom solutions, and reach the consumers they need at any time. Together with springbig’s best-in-class loyalty offering, we are confident that the Kind+ and springbig combined offering will provide retailers a true differentiator in the market. We’re excited to see how this service will benefit businesses and their consumers across the map.”

