Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for individuals to serve on an expanding board of directors.

Under the direction and oversight of the Governance and Nominating Committee, Unrivaled is convening a board of directors search committee, which will comprise a minimum of 9 members drawn from Unrivaled.

"I believe in good governance and good culture. I appreciate the dedication and commitment of an Unrivaled team that has already been through so much to continue to fight for this company and to help identify a board of directors that has the breadth of knowledge and experience to lead the company," said Sabas Carrillo, Unrivaled's newly-minted Interim CEO.

Incannex Strengthens Board Of Directors With New Appointment

Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL IHL has recently welcomed experienced pharmaceutical executive Robert B. Clark to its board of directors.

Clark is a senior-level strategic regulatory affairs expert with nearly four decades of the US and global regulatory experience, including roughly 20 years he spent working at Pfizer Inc. PFE and around ten years at Novo Nordisk A/S.

Currently, he serves as vice president of US Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk where he provides strategic leadership to a team of over 50 regulatory staff and scientists in developing new medicines.

"Bob is amongst the best credentialed regulatory affairs experts in the world, and we're delighted that he has joined our board of directors because it is a strong vote of confidence in our drug candidates and development strategy," said Joel Latham, CEO and managing director of Incannex.

Zoned Properties Expands Taps New Advisor To Support Mississippi Cannabis Market

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY has appointed Niki Hardy to serve as a senior advisor in the state of Mississippi.

The Arizona-based company said that with Hardy's long-standing familiarity with the state's real estate industry as a licensed broker, she will provide advisory, real estate and sustainability services for Mississippi's emerging cannabis industry.

"Mississippi is accepting medical marijuana license applications on a rolling basis and began receiving submissions in June," Berekk Blackwell, Zoned Properties COO said. "With cannabis sales estimated to commence by year's end, our team has been focused on identifying properties that meet the state's zoning and regulatory requirements through our PropTech software and GIS Mapping System, REZONE. Having a market presence on the ground was something we wanted for our clients and future applicants throughout their real estate search."

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace Hires New COO

Nevada-based cannabis retailer Thrive Cannabis Marketplace has tapped Brandon Wiegand to serve as its new COO.

In this role, Wiegand will oversee the day-to-day management of the business to ensure operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance in support of Thrive's long-term growth.

He brings over eight years of leadership experience in Nevada's cannabis industry, with significant expertise in developing, launching and leading vertically integrated companies. Prior to joining Thrive, Brandon served as the CCO for TheSource+ Holding.

"Brandon has a distinguished track record of scaling organizations, improving efficiencies, and navigating regulatory compliance in Nevada," said Mitch Britten, CEO and managing partner of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace.

