Aeropay And Flyhi Partner To Bring Cashless Cannabis Delivery Payments To Colorado

Aeropay and Flyhi entered into a strategic partnership bringing contactless, cashless cannabis delivery payments to businesses and consumers in Denver, CO. The partnership includes integration of Aeropay's digital and compliant payment solutions into Flyhi's on-demand home delivery service.

Through this integration, customers using Flyhi’s website can pre-pay for products online at the time of checkout for home delivery orders. Payments will be facilitated through secure bank-to-bank transfers, and customers ordering through Flyhi now have the option to pay with Aeropay at checkout. For first-time Aeropay users, the sign-up process is two steps – customers simply create an Aeropay account and link their bank. Returning users can complete purchases with a single click.

Flyhi, delivery management system, works with dispensaries and cannabis brands, including O.Pen, Wyld, Dixie, Tical, 1906, PAX, Mary's, Escape Artists and Veritas VFRM to provide consumers with all cannabis product experiences.

"We're proud to announce this partnership with Aeropay and introduce a cashless payment option for home deliveries with Flyhi." stated Ashley Chubin, COO at Flyhi. "Together, we made it simple for our customers; through this new integration, you can now choose a digital payment at checkout and avoid the inconvenience of cash only orders."

For business owners, taking traditional card payments isn't possible while cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, and most major banks have stayed away from working with the cannabis industry. Businesses and customers are forced to make predominantly cash transactions, but sales trends show that 51% of customers prefer to make contactless, secure payments for goods and services.

While this integration focuses on improving the delivery and consumer experience, Aeropay and Flyhi also provide B2B solutions for the cannabis industry. The companies have plans to streamline the cannabis experience in other parts of the supply chain while lowering the volume of cash and enabling more digital payments.

Aeropay recently entered into partnership with a national cannabis point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, Flowhub. Retailers using Flowhub can now offer cashless payments at checkout, which increases sales by more than 25% per transaction, based on data from Aeropay.

Aeropay is one of several cannabis fintech companies, working to help with cannabis industry's major problem - cash only operations. Other names include CanPay, Hypur, Dutchie and KindPay.

Photo: Courtesy of Aeropay