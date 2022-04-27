EXCLUSIVE: Aeropay & Flowhub Provide Contactless Payments, Cannabis Dispensaries Pleased, Consumers Even Happier

Aeropay, the cannabis industry’s leading digital payments provider, and Flowhub, a national cannabis point-of-sale platform for dispensaries, have announced an integration partnership that will enable ACH payments via Aeropay for over 1,000 dispensaries powered by Flowhub’s software.

Retailers using Flowhub can now offer cashless payments at checkout, which increases sales by more than 25% per transaction, based on data from Aeropay.

"We are extremely excited to introduce Aeropay to Flowhub customers. With Aeropay, cannabis retailers can accept contactless payments that drive growth with low fees, higher basket sizes, and consistent adoption. This integration is a major milestone in Aeropay’s mission to extend safe and secure payment solutions across the cannabis industry," Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of Aeropay told Benzinga. “We look forward to extending compliant omnichannel payment solutions to even more dispensaries and brands as consumer demand for contactless alternatives to cash payments accelerates.”

Integration Makes Checkout Convenient, Safe And Easy

By scanning a QR code, customers can complete their purchases without cash or cards. They simply link to their bank and pay.

Several of the cannabis industry’s largest dispensaries and delivery companies utilize Aeropay’s payment processing solutions to optimize their operations and retail experiences. This payment method facilitates reliable and compliant payments for cannabis businesses across the United States.

“Flowhub is proud to work with Aeropay as our first ACH payments integration partner,” said Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO of Flowhub. “Both teams are committed to helping make cannabis products more easily accessible to consumers and reduce reliance on cash. This integration is a stepping stone for innovative payment processing of legal cannabis sales.”

Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually while simplifying compliance and operational workflows for retailers. In October 2021, the company received $19 million in strategic funding from a consortium led by venture firms Headline and Poseidon, including a personal investment from Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Photo courtesy of Aeropay