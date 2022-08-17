'Stoner Patch' Or 'Sour Patch Kids'? Hard To Tell, British Police Launched A Raid To Find Out

The Police in the UK recently seized almost 150 separate items, including cannabis edibles, marijuana resin, more than 5kg of cannabis flowers, and nearly £5,000 in cash. Officers from the East Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and Neighbourhood Enforcement Unit (NET) attended addresses in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, and Preston Road, Bexhill.
Among these items, Sussex Police seized several packets of cannabis edibles looking almost identical to the popular 'Sour Patch Kids' sweets. Sussex Police urged adults to remain vigilant as these "incredibly dangerous" edibles are packaged in ways that make them "particularly appealing to children and young people".
"It was an operation that highlights our commitment to listening to the community's concerns and following up on the information we receive," Inspector Aidan Cornwall said. "These items are produced in often unsanitary conditions and with no quality control, meaning those consuming these products have no idea what their strength of them will be, nor what contaminants they may also contain."
As a result, two men were arrested after officers discovered the edibles, laced with the Class B Drug, and packaged with the branding 'Stoner Patch' from the properties raided in East Sussex. These individuals, involved in the supply of cannabis, remain under investigation as inquiries continue.
"The consumption of cannabis edibles has been linked with a number of hospitalizations and even deaths, and so we are particularly pleased to have removed such a large quantity from circulation," Cornwall added.
Marijuana Copycat Products In U.S. As Well
The U.S. is also concerned about ‘CopyCat’ edibles. In June, a bipartisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general sent a letter to Virginia AG Jason Miyares (R) and Nevada AG Aaron Ford (D), demanding action to prevent the sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands.
In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also warned consumers about copycat marijuana-infused food products that resemble popular brands, warning of the risks of accidentally ingesting THC.
FDA said that THC edibles can be easily mistaken for commonly consumed foods such as breakfast cereal, candy, and cookies, and accidentally ingested, which can lead to adverse events, especially in children.
In Case Of Emergency: The FDA advises consumers to call 911 if someone has serious side effects from these products. In addition, the agency recommends keeping them out of the reach of children, and in case a child has consumed these products, without waiting for symptoms to appear, call the local poison control center (1-800-222-1222)
Photo: Courtesy Of Sussex Police
