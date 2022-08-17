Half Of Americans Say Cannabis Negatively Impacts Society, Why Then Do They Prefer It To Alcohol & Support Legalization?

Americans are divided on how they feel cannabis impacts society, with 49% saying its effects are positive and 50% negative, according to a new Gallup poll.
When it comes to how cannabis affects users, opinions are practically reversed, with 53% saying marijuana has positive impacts on consumers and 45% negative.
These results are somewhat unexpected considering that 68.7% of Americans think cannabis should be legal, as per Gallup's November poll.
Key Takeaways
- A vast majority of adults who have tried cannabis (more than half of Americans) believe cannabis impacts on consumers (70%) and society in general (66%) are positive;
- Similarly, the majority of those who have never tried it say they believe its effects are negative on both society (72%) and users (62%).
- Similarly to previous years, around 48% confirmed that they have tried cannabis. This compares to 4% when Gallup first polled people on the subject in 1969, 24% in 1977, 33% in 1985 and 40% in 2015.
- 16% reported they smoke weed, which is the highest Gallup ever recorded.
- For the first time Americans were asked if they consume cannabis edibles, and 14% said they do.
- The highest usage rates belong to the 18-34 age group, out of which 30% smoke cannabis, and 22% are consuming edibles.
- When it comes to education, it looks like it doesn’t play an important role. Those with a college degree are as likely as those without it to have tried cannabis or to use it currently.
- Democrats and Independents confirm similar rates of cannabis use, while Republicans are less likely to either smoke, ingest or to have tried it.
Americans seem to agree on one thing though – that cannabis is healthier than alcohol, as previous surveys revealed. Per the new poll, 75% of Americans think alcohol negatively affects society and 71% that is bad for consumers.
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Source: Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.