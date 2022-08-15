MediPharm Labs Q2 Revenue Declines 14% YoY, Here Are The Details

MediPharm Labs Corp. MEDIF LABS MLZ Q2 2022 revenue declined 14%, to CA$4.36 million ($3,37 million), compared to revenue of CA$5.07 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit was a loss of CA$532,000, compared to a loss of CA$7.73 million in Q2 2021.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of CA$6.34 million, compared to a loss of CA$7.43 million in Q2 2021.
Other Highlights
-
On April 20th, David Pidduck was named CEO and director of the company.
-
Subsequent to the quarter, entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of MediPharm Labs Australia PTY for a minimum of AUD$6.9 million, which is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 2022. The company expects to save approximately CA$4M in expenses annualized following the sale of this facility.
-
Implemented a restructuring plan that will reduce Canadian non-manufacturing headcount by approximately 30%, reducing annualized expenses by approximately CA$3M beginning in Q3 2022.
-
Subsequent to the quarter, entered into a research support agreement with the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California to conduct a Phase 2 trial on the efficacy of THC and CBD to treat hospice-eligible patients diagnosed with dementia and experiencing agitation.
-
In July, the company was awarded a favorable summary judgment in the Ontario Court of Justice in connection with a supply agreement dispute in the amount of CA$9.8 million. This summary judgment and subsequent payment, and the conditional sale of the Australian facility, are expected to add over CA$16 million in cash to the balance sheet.
-
The company remains materially debt free and has outright ownership of its assets, including its GMP facility in Ontario.
Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
Related News
MediPharm Labs Awarded Payment Of CA$9.8M By Ontario Court Of Justice
MediPharm Labs Enters Into CA$4.68M Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of Australian Facility
MediPharm Labs Q1 Revenue Slightly Drops, Here Are The Details
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.