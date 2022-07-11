MediPharm Labs Enters Into $4.68M Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of Australian Facility

MediPharm Labs Corp. MEDIF LABS MLZ a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, has entered into a share prchase agreement with OneLife Botanicals PTY for the sale of MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for a minimum value of AU$6.9 million ($4.68 million). The agreement is subject to routine conditions and is anticipated to close within 90 days.

The agreement includes the assets of MPLA, specialized licensing, operational knowledge, and Australian and New Zealand customers currently served from that facility. All international contracts outside of Australia and New Zealand will remain with MediPharm Labs and be serviced from our Barrie GMP facility.

In July 2021, MediPharm Labs was the first purpose-built cannabis facility to receive a pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License. Awarded by Health Canada, this license is recognized in over 50 countries as part of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S). At this time, the company has completed a review of its international manufacturing platform and identified significant potential savings in moving all domestic and international manufacturing to the Canadian facility.

After an extensive sale process, the agreement with OneLife Botanicals was identified as a strategic fit for both parties. OneLife Botanicals is an emerging leader in Australia region for cannabis-based wellness and medical products, with plans to launch OTC CBD products across Australia. Purchasing the MPLA facility expedites OneLife Botanicals' timing to commercialization. The company and OneLife Botanicals will also enter into a transition services agreement to allow for the two companies to smoothly transition products and services produced in the facility, and to work together on future commercial opportunities.

David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs stated, "This sale represents a major milestone for MediPharm Labs as it continues to focus on rightsizing the business to achieve profitability. As we look to maintain our strong cash balance, this transaction paired with corporate restructuring completed in June 2022 should allow us to reduce our quarterly burn rate as we improve sales.

I want to personally thank our Australian team. This group of professionals are trailblazers in the Australian and international medical cannabis market, achieving major milestones such as multiple customer product launches and our first deliveries to Germany. OneLife Botanicals is gaining one of the most capable medical cannabis manufacturing teams in Australia."

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

Related News

BREAKING: Brazil Supreme Court Authorizes Citizens To Grow Medicinal Cannabis

MediPharm Labs Q1 Revenue Slightly Drops, Here Are The Details

MediPharm Labs Launches CBG And Water-Soluble CBN:THC Products