Investing In Cannabis: Silver Spike Q1 Total Investment Income Hits $800K

Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing total investment income of $800,000.
Q1 2023 Financial Highlights
-
Net investment income of $221,245 or $0.04 per share, compared to net investment loss of $164,062 in Q1 2022.
-
Funded $24.4 million of loans to 2 new portfolio companies
-
Investment portfolio of $24.4 million at fair value
-
Net asset value per share increased to $13.64 on June 30, 2022 from $13.61 on March 31, 2022
-
At June 30, 2022, the company had $60.6 million in available liquidity, comprising $60.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Scott Gordon, chairman and CEO of Silver Spike Investment Corp., stated, “During the quarter, we deployed $24.4 million across two new portfolio companies. As we announced on June 2, 2022, during the quarter we co-led a term loan of up to $170 million to Shryne Group Inc., one of the largest private cannabis companies globally and the owner of Stiiizy, a leading cannabis brand. Subsequent to the Shryne transaction, we participated in a loan to one of the industry's largest US-based privately-owned multi-state cannabis companies.”
“We continue leveraging our platform’s direct origination engine to build a robust pipeline of attractive lending opportunities. Our rigorous underwriting standards and time-tested specialized structuring skills position Silver Spike as one of the leading providers of credit to a regulatorily complex and rapidly-growing industry with little access to traditional sources of capital," continued Gordon.
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
Related News
Silver Spike Investment Co-Leads Up To $170M Senior Secured Term Loan To Shryne Group
Silver Spike Investment Raises $83.3M Via Initial Public Offering
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.