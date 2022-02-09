Silver Spike Investment Raises $83.3M Via Initial Public Offering

Cannabis-focused finance company Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) closed its IPO of 6.07 million shares of its common stock, at $14.00 per share, on February 8, 2022. SSIC’s shares of common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market on February 4, 2022 under the symbol “SSIC.”

SSIC received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $83.3 million, after deducting estimated organizational and offering expenses, which it intends to use to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

Stifel and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and Cantor acted as co-managers for the offering.