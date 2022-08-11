EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis-Focused MJ REIT Launches Via Rainbow Realty Group, Arcview Capital Partnership

MJ REIT, a hybrid real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, leasing and providing mortgages to properties operating in state-legal cannabis markets in the U.S., has partnered with Rainbow Realty Group and Arcview Capital for its market debut.
Rainbow Realty Group will serve as sub-manager to MJ REIT, responsible for selecting and underwriting investments. Arcview Capital will serve as the managing broker-dealer, in charge of distributing shares to the investing public and providing sales support. The REIT will focus on industrial and retail commercial real estate for cannabis-related businesses.
“With heightened volatility in the public markets and investor concerns around rising rates and inflation, it’s exciting to create a strategy that provides investors an innovative solution to help meet their long-term goals,” says Christopher Reece, CEO of MJ REIT.
What MJ REIT Does
MJ REIT will seek to provide solutions to three major investing challenges:
-
Income: Targeting approximately 10% annual distributions, paid in monthly 1099 Income.
-
Diversification: Alternative investments like private commercial real estate can be complementary to a traditional stock and bond portfolio.
-
Stability: Private commercial real estate has historically provided attractive risk-adjusted returns.
“By partnering with MJ REIT, we’ll help provide the capital needed for companies in this rapidly growing industry. With our multi-generational history of real estate investing, Rainbow employs a conservative underwriting approach and values properties using ‘non-cannabis’ valuations, unlike other cannabis REITs,” says Kyle Shenfeld, president of Rainbow Realty Group.
By coupling Rainbow Realty Group's real estate experience and Arcview Capital's distribution expertise, MJ REIT is well positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors, management adds.
A Way To Play On Public Markets
Rainbow Realty Group is a real estate company focused on cannabis properties in the United States.
Rainbow’s parent company, Gould Investors L.P., has been in the real estate industry for more than 60 years and is a significant shareholder of BRT Apartments Corp BRT and One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP.
