Illinois Weed Sales Still Smokin' Hot: Break Another Record In July Alone

Over $135 million worth of recreational marijuana was bought in Illinois in July, representing yet another record with the largest monthly sales year-to-date, as first reported by Marijuana Moment.

Cannabis retailers sold a total of 3,251,062 cannabis products worth $135,658,291 last month, according to data from the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation.

Illinoisians purchased $92 million worth of cannabis, while out-of-state visitors spent $44 million on marijuana products.

The July numbers are the second highest since the launch of the state’s recreational market, following the December 2021 peak.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that tax reported from recreational cannabis sales in Illinois rose by 50% year-over-year to $445.3 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Leading In Social Equity

"Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate,” Pritzker said in a press release. “The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades.”

In 2021, Illinois took in more tax dollars from cannabis receipts than alcohol, for the first time in February 2021 and continues to do so.

Photo: Courtesy of geralt and Kindel Media by Pixabay