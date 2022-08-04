Toronto Gets The First Outdoor Safe Consumption Lounge For Cannabis Thanks To Leafythings And Grand Bizarre

Leafythings, a cannabis directory platform and mobile application, launched the Cannabis Carnival with Grande Bizarre Supper Club in Toronto, to help foster a safe and responsible cannabis lounge that supports the objectives of the Cannabis Act to protect young persons from accessing cannabis and to protect public health and safety.
Cannabis Carnival has worked to create a first-of-its-kind experiential lounge that provides cannabis smokers a separated area that keeps cannabis smoke away from the larger nightlife and entertainment venue.
The legalization of cannabis allows for cannabis consumption anywhere that tobacco smoking occurs and has led to an increase in exposure to second hand smoke in public areas. The Cannabis Carnival has provided an alternative for legal aged patrons that are forced to smoke on the sidewalk or street, which can be harmful to passerby's and young persons.
Leafythings recognizes that most people do not want to climb past a crowd of smokers in order to enter a bar, restaurant, or venue. Cannabis Carnival provides a safe and responsible area in accordance with the Smoke Free Ontario Act that protects public health and safety by allocating a portion of the property for safe consumption.
Leafythings and Grande Bizarre recently hosted the popular Smokes and Jokes comedy show, a hybrid entertainment that combines cannabis and comedy in a safe, inclusive, social consumption environment. The Smokes and Jokes comedy show brought together some of Toronto's best comedians to the Cannabis Carnival for a night of entertainment.
Leafythings has partnered with Grand Bizarre to bring educational partners such as the OCS, CannSell, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Leafythings and Grand Bizarre are taking a proactive approach to providing education and safe consumption. Cannabis Carnival does not facilitate any sales of Cannabis on the property. A delivery zone exists for delivery drop offs with participating cannabis retailers.
Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Leafythings Canada
