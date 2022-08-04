Massachusetts Is Gonna Be LIT, Ayr Wellness Brings Award-Winning Cannabis Brand To The State

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR has expanded its extensive branded-product portfolio with the flower brand, LIT.
LIT originally launched in Nevada, produced by Tahoe Hydroponics Company, and is now available for wholesale and retail purchase in Massachusetts. Ayr will launch LIT in additional states in the coming weeks and months.
LIT has made its name with consumers through its extensive library of well-known strains including Sour Cream, Mac Motor and LIT flagship strains Bubble Bath, WAP 27, and Temptation.
“LIT flower is a testament to our commitment to taking the best ingredients - facilities, people, genetics - and cultivating excellent cannabis at scale throughout our organization,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “Our organization has more cultivation talent than ever, including the Tahoe Hydro team that joined forces with Ayr in February of this year, which has helped lift quality across our entire footprint, as well as introduce new offerings like LIT to delight our customers.”
Ray Schiavone, co-founder of LIT and Tahoe Hydro stated, “Ayr has demonstrated a commitment to quality flower by building some of the most advanced cultivation facilities in the country and by infusing its organization with talent from the Tahoe Hydro team. Having the right people in place provides the perfect platform for growing the award-winning genetics we’ve bred over the past decade. Every day, we’re finding new ways to create and innovate varietals for consumers to experience LIT flower and we look forward to bringing that experience to cannabis customers across the United States through Ayr’s rapidly growing footprint.”
Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
