Columbia Care Introduces National Cannabis Loyalty Mobile App Across 14 Markets

Columbia Care Inc.’s CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP) national cannabis shopping and loyalty mobile app, Stash Cash, is now available on the Apple Store in 14 of its markets, and across its retail brands, including Cannabist, Columbia Care, The Green Solution and Project Cannabis. Stash Cash is a platform for patients and customers to build loyalty rewards, order remotely and discover new products through its integration with Forage, where available.

“Our commitment to creating a seamless and approachable shopping experience for every patient and customer, and generating the data that will help us better serve them, has been the driving force behind our innovation engine since we started Columbia Care. It is this passion that led to Forage, our proprietary cannabis discovery tool, as well as Cannabist, our award-winning retail brand. We have created a meaningful customer experience through the app that serves as a bridge across our retail ecosystem and empowers the user on their cannabis journey – from discovery to purchase to experience,” stated Jesse Channon, chief growth officer, Columbia Care.

The mobile application is the new digital hub for the entire shopping experience. Customers and patients in participating markets can place orders; discover new products through Forage; build a profile; earn and redeem rewards, where permitted, throughout the entire Columbia Care dispensary network; receive deals, discounts and/or other updates from their dispensary; and interact with social platforms.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

